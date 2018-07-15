Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
France 4-2 Croatia: 5 Talking Points - Les Bleus Crowned Champions, World Cup 2018

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.87K   //    15 Jul 2018, 22:38 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France beat Croatia to won their second World Cup

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday to lift their second title in 20 years. A penalty from Antoine Griezmann, and goals from Paul Pogba, and Kylian Mbappe after an own goal from Mario Mandzukic saw Les Bleus seal victory.

Croatia did manage to make a game of it with goals from Ivan Perisic and Mandzukic (who scored at the right end in the second half). But in the end, Didier Deschamps' substitutions were key to ensuring they ran out winners.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Croatia start on the stronger foot with the press

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia'France v Croatia'
Croatia gave France no room to breathe in the first half

Any doubts that lingered over whether Croatia would start conservatively having played three 120-minute games on the trot were put to bed as soon as the match kicked off.

Zlatko Dalic had clearly told his players to press the French players when they had the ball and the team pressed as a formidable unit, denying the midfielders of both space and time on the ball.

While Paul Pogba was able to wriggle out of trouble or win a foul, N'Golo Kante was also targeted and dispossessed while Kylian Mbappe was not allowed to switch on his afterburners on the right flank.

This allowed Croatia to mount a few attacks of their own - especially down the flanks - and it was only some last-ditch defending from Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti that kept them at bay and prevented shots on target.

