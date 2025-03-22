France vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2025

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Croatia take on Didier Deschamps' France side in an important encounter at the Stade de France on Sunday. Croatia won the first leg by a 2-0 margin and will look to stamp their authority on this fixture.

France vs Croatia Preview

Croatia finished in second place in Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Croatians have good players in their ranks and are dark horses in the tournament at the moment.

France, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group 2 in the UEFA Nations League table and have been in excellent form this year. Les Bleus slumped to a shock defeat in the first leg and cannot afford another poor result this weekend.

France vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have a good historical record against Croatia and have won six out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Croatia's two victories.

After remaining winless in their first eight matches against France in all competitions on the international stage, Croatia have remained unbeaten in their last three such games and have won two of these matches.

France were on an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia in the reverse fixture.

After suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Scotland in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, Croatia have been unbeaten in their last two games against France and Portugal in the competition.

Croatia have kept only one clean sheet in their last five matches in all competitions.

France vs Croatia Prediction

France have excellent players in their ranks but were surprisingly underwhelming in this fixture. Kylian Mbappe has been impressive form this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Croatia can pull off an upset on their day but will need to be wary of their powerful opponents. France are the better team at the moment but might find the two-goal deficit difficult to overcome on Sunday.

Prediction: France 2-1 Croatia

France vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Croatia to score first - Yes

