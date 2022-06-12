France vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as France take on Croatia on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Croatia are in third place in their group at the moment and have not been at their best in League A. The Balkan outfit did manage to edge Denmark to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

France, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of their group and have been in poor form this season. Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw by Austria in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

France vs Croatia Head-to-Head

France have an impressive record against Croatia and have won six of the nine matches played between the two teams. Croatia have never defeated France and will look to create history on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place last week and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Croatia gave a good account of themselves on the day and will look to pull off an upset this week.

France form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Croatia form guide: W-D-L-W-D

France vs Croatia Team News

France have an impressive squad

France

Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection against Austria. Aurelien Tchouameni has enjoyed an impressive season and is likely to feature in the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Croatia need to win this game

Croatia

Josko Gvardiol is recuperating from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko have recovered from their knocks, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Josko Gvardiol

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

France vs Croatia Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde; Jonathan Clauss, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Benzema and Modric exchanged shirts after France's draw against Croatia last night 🤗 Benzema and Modric exchanged shirts after France's draw against Croatia last night 🤗 https://t.co/OYxq4BfkSg

Croatia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Marin Pongracic, Sime Vrsaljko, Borna Sosa; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric, Josip Brekalo; Andrej Kramaric

France vs Croatia Prediction

France are yet to make their mark in the UEFA Nations League this season and will need to work hard to keep their crown. Kylian Mbappe saved Les Bleus' skin against Austria last week and will want his team to go a step further in this match.

Croatia are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will face a formidable opponent on Monday. France are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: France 3-2 Croatia

