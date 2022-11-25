France vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup returns to the fold with another round of group-stage matches this weekend as Denmark take on an impressive France side in a crucial Group D clash at Stadium 974 on Saturday.

France vs Denmark Preview

Denmark are currently in third place in Group D and made an uninspiring start to their World Cup campaign. The Danes were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their opening game and face an uphill battle this weekend.

France, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and will be intent on securing their place in the knock-outs with a victory on Saturday. Les Bleus thrashed Australia by a comfortable 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Emma Sanders @em_sandy France captain Hugo Lloris says Denmark are “an excellent side”. On previous defeats to them, he adds: “It’s a wake-up for us. We don’t need any extra motivation. We are fully aware of the importance of tomorrow’s game. We know it will be decisive.” France captain Hugo Lloris says Denmark are “an excellent side”. On previous defeats to them, he adds: “It’s a wake-up for us. We don’t need any extra motivation. We are fully aware of the importance of tomorrow’s game. We know it will be decisive.” 🇫🇷 https://t.co/lzaobK9w4q

France vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have a slight edge over Denmark and have won eight out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Denmark's six victories.

This is the fourth meeting between France and Denmark in the group stage of the World Cup - Les Bleus faced the Danes in 1998 and 2018 and went on to win both editions of the World Cup.

Denmark have won their last two matches against France in all competitions and have never secured three consecutive victories against them in their history.

Denmark have faced the reigning champions at the FIFA World Cup on two occasions so far - their previous such game took place against France in 2002 and ended in a 2-0 victory for the Danes.

France have won their last five World Cup games and have never achieved six consecutive victories in the competition.

Denmark have played out draws in their last four World Cup games - only Belgium have achieved a streak of five consecutive draws in the competition, between 1998 and 2002.

France vs Denmark Prediction

France outclassed the Socceroos in their opening game and remain one of the favorites to win the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud have been in impressive form so far and will be intent on adding to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy There was one 0-0 draw in the entirety of the 2018 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Denmark.



We’re not even done with the first round of matches, and there have already been four goalless draws in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There was one 0-0 draw in the entirety of the 2018 FIFA World Cup: France vs. Denmark.We’re not even done with the first round of matches, and there have already been four goalless draws in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Denmark have troubled France in the past but will find their opponents on a high going into this game. France are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this weekend. We expect the French to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: France 2-1 Denmark

France vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: France to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

