France vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League kicks off with a set of important fixtures this week as France lock horns with Denmark on Friday. The hosts have been in impressive form over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Denmark finished in second place behind Belgium in their group and can pull off an upset on their day. The Danes eased past Serbia by a 3-0 margin in their previous international game and will need to work hard to achieve another victory this week.

France, on the other hand, conquered the UEFA Nations League last season and are one of the world's best teams at the moment. Les Bleus thrashed South Africa by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Italy vs. Argentina



𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲

Spain vs. Portugal



𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲

Belgium vs. Netherlands

France vs. Denmark



𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲

Hungary vs. England

Italy vs. Germany



𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲

Wales vs. Scotland/Ukraine

USMNT vs. Uruguay



This week 

Scotland vs. Ukraine

Italy vs. Argentina



𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲

Spain vs. Portugal



𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲

Belgium vs. Netherlands

France vs. Denmark



𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲

Hungary vs. England

Italy vs. Germany



𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲

Wales vs. Scotland/Ukraine

USMNT vs. Uruguay

France vs Denmark Head-to-Head

France have a predictably good record against Denmark and have won eight of the 14 matches played between the two sides. Denmark have managed four victories against France and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to take their chances this week.

France form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Denmark form guide: W-L-L-W-W

France vs Denmark Team News

France have an impressive squad

France

France have a fully-fit squad at the moment and are set to field both Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema this week. Aurelien Tchouameni has enjoyed an impressive season and will also feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark need to be at their best

Denmark

Simon Kjaer is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this match. Christian Eriksen has completed his recovery and will be available for selection this week.

Injured: Sion Kjaer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Denmark Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane; Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Bale did it in Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Benzema did it in France



Real Madrid 🤝 Champions League

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Thomas Delaney, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen; Robert Skov, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg

France vs Denmark Prediction

France have grown into one of the world's best teams over the past few years and are blessed with a stunning array of talents. The likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have been stellar this year and will want to make their mark this week.

Denmark are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable force on Friday. France are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: France 3-1 Denmark

