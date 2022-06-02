×
Create
Notifications

France vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

France take on Denmark this week
France take on Denmark this week
Aditya Hosangadi
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Jun 02, 2022 03:23 AM IST

The UEFA Nations League kicks off with a set of important fixtures this week as France lock horns with Denmark on Friday. The hosts have been in impressive form over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Denmark finished in second place behind Belgium in their group and can pull off an upset on their day. The Danes eased past Serbia by a 3-0 margin in their previous international game and will need to work hard to achieve another victory this week.

France, on the other hand, conquered the UEFA Nations League last season and are one of the world's best teams at the moment. Les Bleus thrashed South Africa by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲Scotland vs. UkraineItaly vs. Argentina𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲Spain vs. Portugal𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲Belgium vs. NetherlandsFrance vs. Denmark𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲Hungary vs. EnglandItaly vs. Germany 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲Wales vs. Scotland/UkraineUSMNT vs. Uruguay This week 🔥 https://t.co/HgRNoFrbY5

France vs Denmark Head-to-Head

France have a predictably good record against Denmark and have won eight of the 14 matches played between the two sides. Denmark have managed four victories against France and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to take their chances this week.

France form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Denmark form guide: W-L-L-W-W

France vs Denmark Team News

France have an impressive squad
France have an impressive squad

France

France have a fully-fit squad at the moment and are set to field both Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema this week. Aurelien Tchouameni has enjoyed an impressive season and will also feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark need to be at their best
Denmark need to be at their best

Denmark

Simon Kjaer is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this match. Christian Eriksen has completed his recovery and will be available for selection this week.

Injured: Sion Kjaer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Denmark Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane; Benjamin Pavard, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Ronaldo did it in Portugal 🇵🇹 Bale did it in Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Benzema did it in France 🇫🇷 Real Madrid 🤝 Champions League https://t.co/68czU3tr6N

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Thomas Delaney, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen; Robert Skov, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Dolberg

France vs Denmark Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

France have grown into one of the world's best teams over the past few years and are blessed with a stunning array of talents. The likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have been stellar this year and will want to make their mark this week.

Denmark are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable force on Friday. France are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: France 3-1 Denmark

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी