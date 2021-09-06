France vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Coming off a disappointing draw against Ukraine, France will be looking to get their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a win against Finland on Tuesday.

France had to come back from a goal down to secure a draw against Ukraine in their last qualifier, while Finland registered a narrow 1-0 win over Kazakhstan in their most recent fixture.

Les Bleus are winless in their last five games, a run that started with their forgettable Euro 2020 campaign which culminated in a shock loss to Switzerland.

Before the Ukraine game, they played out a 1-1 draw against a relatively poor Bosnian side, and manager Didier Deschamps will want a win on Tuesday at all costs.

France vs Finland Head-to-Head

France and Finland have played three games against each other so far. Les Bleus have won two games, while Finland have a solitary triumph to their name.

The last meeting between the two European sides ended in a 2-0 win for Finland.

France form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Finland form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

France vs Finland Team News

France

France's injury woes compounded recently as Kylian Mbappe pulled out with an injury. He joins N'Golo Kante, Dayot Upamecano and Corentin Tolisso on the treatment table.

Bayern Munich full-backs Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are long-term absentees, giving Deschamps further selection headaches.

Aurelien Tchouameni's participation is doubtful due to a knock.

Injuries: Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Dayot Upamecano, Corentin Tolisso, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: Aurelien Tchouameni

Suspensions: None

Pour leur 2ème match de la saison, les Bleus ont réalisé un match nul face à l'Ukraine devant 55 000 spectateurs (1-1) avec un but d'Anthony Martial #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/GnJ8Qy0JVx — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 5, 2021

Finland

Glen Kamara will return to the fold after serving out his suspension, and Finland have no injury concerns ahead of the game against France.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

France vs Finland Predicted Lineups

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Leo Dubois, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, Paul Pogba, Jordan Veretout, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Anthony Martial

Match Report: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan https://t.co/aAA6mZqiIY — FC Suomi (@FCSuomi) September 5, 2021

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Nicholas Hamalainen, Joona Toivio, Danel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Reitala; Jere Uronen, Glen Kamara, Kaan Karinen, Fredrik Jensen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

France vs Finland Prediction

Despite injury problems and poor form, France remain one of the most formidable sides in the world. Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane's return to the starting XI should give them a boost, and Deschamps' side are the favorites going into Tuesday's game.

We predict that France will prevail by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: France 2-0 Finland

Edited by Peter P