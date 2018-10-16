×
France vs Germany: 5 talking points ahead of Nations League clash

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    16 Oct 2018, 06:49 IST

France vs Germany
France vs Germany

Germany's rebuilding process would be put through another wringer when they travel to Saint-Denis to take on world champions France, just three days after the 3-0 mauling at the hands of Netherlands. The Die Mannschaft have lost on each of their last two visits to the country and are currently mired in a severe on-field crisis.

Les Bleus too, didn't enjoy a particularly good outing in the previous game, drawing 2-2 with Iceland. But the resolve to comeback from a two-goal deficit must be appreciated. So the mood in the French camp, contrarily, is optimistic. France currently also lead the Group A pack with four points and another win at home would all but secure a place in the next round.

Let's delve into some of the major talking points ahead of the heavyweight clash:

#1 France smell blood in the waters

France face an even weaker Germany than last time out
France face an even weaker Germany than last time out

When the sides met during the first leg in Munich last month, Germany were still reeling from the Russian debacle whilst France were officially playing their first game as world champions.

Yet, the clash failed to live up to the expectations and ended in a damp, goalless stalemate. However, in the two games since, both sides have taken contrasting roads before converging.

Whilst the Bleus beat Netherlands and then produced a solid comeback against Iceland, Joechim Loew's band of busted flushes laboured to beat Peru, before going down mightily to the Dutch. It was also their biggest ever loss to the Oranje squad in history, something that has knocked the stuffing out of his side.

So the spirits in the camp are admittedly low, and France have a great chance to wield the hammer. They can smell blood in the waters as Germany are at their lowest ebb of the 21st century. A victory would make it seven points from three games, leaving them with the task of only a point to pick from the last game to seal a semi-final berth. Anything other than a victory would be disappointing.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Germany Football Leroy Sane Kylian Mbappe Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
