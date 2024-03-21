France vs Germany Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

France will invite Germany to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in a friendly on Saturday (March 23).

The hosts head into the game on a four-game unbeaten run and drew 2-2 wotj Greece in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game in November. Randal Kolo Muani scored in the first half, while Youssouf Fofana equalised in the second.

Germany, meanwhile, will also play for the first time in 2024 since losing 2-0 to Austria in a friendly in November. It was their second straight loss after losing 3-2 to Turkey earlier that month. They are winless in three friendlies.

France will conclude the international break with a home game against Chile next week, while Germany host the Netherlands.

France vs Germany Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry. In 33 meetings across competitions since 1931, France lead 15-11.

France have had one loss in 10 games across competitions, which came in a friendly in September. It was Germany's first win against Les Bleus since 2014, after suffering four losses in six games..

France are on a three-game winning run at home against Germany, keeping two clean sheets.

Germany have two wins in last 10 friendlies, losing six, conceding at least twice in seven games.

France have won eight of their last 10 games across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

France vs Germany Prediction

France have one loss against Germany seven meetings. They have scored twice in five games, keeping four clean sheets.

Manager Didier Deschamps had called up 23 players for the friendlies. Ibrahima Konate and Lucas Hernandez picked up injuries last week, so their involvement remains doubtful. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan has not trained yet and is unlikely to be played.

Interestingly, Antoine Griezmann has been left out of the squad, bringing an end to an 84-game streak with the national team since August 2017.

Germany, meanwhile, concluded 2023 on a three-game winless run, suffering two straight defeats. They have one win in their last four away games, failing to score twice. They have suffered three consecutive losses in away meetings against France, scoring once.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann will be without Aleksandar Pavlovic, Manuel Neuer, and Jan-Niklas Beste due to injuries. Pavlovic and Bestre were named to the squad for the first time.

Consideirng that it's a friendly, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: France 2-2 Germany

France vs Germany Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist any time - Yes