France vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

All eyes will be on Allianz Arena on Tuesday as Germany host France in a blockbuster Group F clash at Euro 2020.

The European powerhouses and World Cup winners of the last two editions are set to renew hostilities, although they've played each other quite frequently in recent times.

In the last Euros, Les Blues secured a 2-0 victory in the semi-finals. Germany held France to a goalless stalemate at home in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, before losing again on French soil in the return leg, going down 2-1.

However, the current world champions are widely considered favorites to go all the way again in this championship. Coach Didier Deschamps boasts an incredibly talented squad at his disposal.

Die Mannschaft are no mugs either. Packed to the rafters with elite figures, their form has nosdived in the last few years. Nothing sums this up better than their shock 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in a recent World Cup qualifier.

Joechim Loew, who's been at the helm of affairs since 2006, is set to leave after the tournament and Germany will be hoping to give him a memorable send-off.

France vs Germany Head-To-Head

The spoils are closely shared between the sides in 31 previous clashes, with France narrowly edging ahead of Germany with 14 victories to 10.

Ahead of our @EURO2020 opener on Tuesday, we put together everything you need to know about our opponents 🇫🇷#DieMannschaft #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/igmVyagfb9 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 12, 2021

France Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Germany Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi, and more

France vs Germany Team News

France

Karim Benzema picked up a knock in their friendly game against Bulgaria last Sunday, sending a shiver down every French supporter's spine. However, they'll be delighted to know that the Real Madrid striker is training normally and will likely start against Germany.

That means Olivier Giroud will have to be content with a place on the bench despite netting twice in their last game. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane have also shaken off their knocks.

Kurt Zouma is the only injury concern at the moment for Les Blues.

Injured: Kurt Zouma

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Germany

Jonas Hoffman is out with a knee injury for the hosts, although he was anyways behind in the pecking order. Leon Goretzka is working his way back from a muscle injury and will be assessed before the match.

Injured: Jonas Hoffman

Doubtful: Leon Goretzka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

France vs Germany Predicted XI

France (4-3-1-2): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema.

Germany (3-4-2-1): Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry.

France vs Germany Prediction

Germany's talented strike force will make it difficult for France to register a clean sheet, although Joechim Loew's men are no longer the force they once were.

Les Blues, despite being the 'away' side here, are the favorites in the tie and expect the likes of Mbappe and Griezmann to make a difference.

Prediction: France 2-1 Germany

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P