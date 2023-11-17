France vs Gibraltar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

France will invite Gibraltar to the Allianz Riviera in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday, as they look to keep their 100% record intact.

The hosts met the Netherlands in their previous outing in the qualifiers and Kylian Mbappé's brace helped them register a 2-1 away win. Just four days later they hosted Scotland in a friendly, recording a 4-1 win. Benjamin Pavard scored twice in eight minutes in the first half. Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the 41st minute and Kingsley Coman added the fourth goal in the 70th minute.

The visitors are at the bottom of the Group B table, having lost all six games in the qualifiers thus far. They have yet to open their goalscoring account in the competition. They are now the only team without a goal in the qualifiers after San Marino scored against Denmark last month. In their previous outing, the visitors fell to a 4-0 loss against Ireland.

France vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with the hosts registering a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.

The hosts are one of just two teams with a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far alongside Portugal. They have scored 13 times in six games while conceding just once.

The visitors have suffered eight defeats on the spin across all competitions, failing to score in these defeats as well.

France have lost just once in eight games since finishing as the runners-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have scored at least twice in five games in that period.

Gibraltar have suffered defeats in each of their 18 games in European qualifiers thus far, scoring just five times and conceding 87 goals in that period.

France vs Gibraltar Prediction

Les Bleus head into the match in great form, winning seven of their last eight games. They have enjoyed a 100% record in the ongoing qualification campaign thus far and their unbeaten run in European qualifiers extends to 13 games. At home, they have not lost in the qualifiers since 2010.

Didier Deschamps had to let Eduardo Camavinga go after the Real Madrid midfielder picked up a knee strain earlier this week. Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram has been called up to replace Camavinga and might get just his second start for the 2018 World Cup winners.

Los Llanis have been in poor form in the qualifiers, suffering six consecutive defeats while also failing to open their goalscoring account. They have suffered defeats in their last 13 away games in all competitions, failing to score nine times in that period.

Considering the home advantage for France and the visitors' poor run of form recently, a comfortable win looks to be on the cards for the hosts while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: France 3-0 Gibraltar

France vs Gibraltar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes