France vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2023

France are set to play Greece at the Stade de France on Monday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

France come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Gibraltar in their most recent game. Goals from AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and an own goal from St Joseph's centre-back Aymen Mouelhi secured the win for France.

Greece, on the other hand, beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from Trabzonspor forward Anastasios Bakasetas and Olympiacos winger Georgios Masouras sealed the deal for Greece. Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Nathan Collins scored the goal for the Republic of Ireland.

France vs Greece Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France have won 13 games, lost two and drawn four.

French forward Antoine Griezmann has 31 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

French attacker Marcus Thuram has 19 goal contributions in 28 league starts for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

French attacker Christopher Nkunku has 20 goal contributions in 20 league starts for RB Leipzig this season.

Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis has 20 goal contributions in 22 league starts for AZ Alkmaar this season.

France vs Greece Prediction

France will be the favorites to win against almost any international side given the abundance of talent they possess, and every loss that the team suffers is counted as an upset. Some stars like Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have either retired or have seen their importance diminish for the national team; but the emergence of young stars like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Randal Kolo Muani has meant that France have not skipped a beat.

The squad is jam packed with exciting talents and established superstars, but there remain questions about Didier Deschamps and whether he is the right man for this national side.

Greece, on the other hand, also have some renowned names in the squad, including Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas and Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis has been a regular goalscorer in the Eredivisie, and the 24-year old's form has not gone unnoticed, with Borussia Monchengladbach reportedly keen on his services.

France have enough and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: France 3-0 Greece

France vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- France

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: France to keep a clean sheet- yes

