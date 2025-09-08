France vs Iceland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

France and Iceland will be looking to make it two wins from two in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off on Tuesday. Arnar Bergmann Gunnlaugsson’s men have failed to win their last 19 games against Les Bleus and will journey to the Parc des Princes looking to end this dire run.

Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe hit the target to fire France to a 2-0 victory over Ukraine at the Tarczyński Arena Wroclaw in the Group D curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Before that, Didier Deschamps’ side picked up a similar 2-0 win over Germany in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League third-place playoff on June 8, three days after a gut-wrenching 5-4 defeat at the hands of Spain in the semi-finals.

France will be backing themselves to maintain their perfect start to the qualifiers on Tuesday as they go up against Iceland, who have failed to taste victory in any of the previous 19 meetings between the two nations since June 1957.

On the other hand, Iceland made light work of Azerbaijan in their group opener on Saturday as they cruised to a 5-0 victory when the two nations met at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium.

This was a much-needed result for Gunnlaugsson’s men, who were relegated from League B of the UEFA Nations League in their last competitive outing in June, when they were beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Kosovo.

Iceland, who are 74th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are aiming for just their second-ever World Cup appearance, with their first coming in 2018, when they suffered a group-stage exit.

France vs Iceland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

France have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 14 wins and five draws from the previous 19 meetings between the two nations.

Iceland have failed to win six of their most recent eight competitive games, losing five and picking up one draw since September 2024.

France are unbeaten in eight of their last nine competitive home matches, claiming seven wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Croatia in June 2022.

Ireland have lost all but one of their last five competitive games on the road, with a 2-0 victory over Montenegro in November 2024 being the exception.

France vs Iceland Prediction

Off the back of an outstanding team display against Azerbaijan, Iceland will head into Tuesday’s clash with high spirits as they look to upset France on their home patch.

However, Les Bleus will field several world-class talents scattered across all departments of the pitch and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: France 3-1 Iceland

France vs Iceland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven encounters)

