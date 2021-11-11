France vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

France are set to play Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

France come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Luis Enrique's Spain in the final of the UEFA Nations League. Second-half goals from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe sealed the deal for France. Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal scored the consolation goal for Spain.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Markku Kanerva's Finland in their most recent game. A brace from Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki secured the win for Finland.

France vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head

The two countries have faced each other once before. It was a few months ago, with France beating Kazakhstan 2-0.

A goal from Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and an own goal from Tobol centre-back Serhiy Malyi ensured victory for France.

France form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Kazakhstan form guide: L-L-D-W-D

France vs Kazakhstan Team News

France

France, as expected, have named an extremely strong squad despite some injury issues. The Manchester United duo of Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba both miss out, as does Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presne Kimpembe.

Manager Didier Deschamps is not short of options, though. Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the Bayern Munich defensive trio of Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema are among the stars included in the squad.

There could be a potential debut for Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

B/R Football @brfootball Paul Pogba leaves France's training session after reportedly picking up a thigh injury while taking a shot. Paul Pogba leaves France's training session after reportedly picking up a thigh injury while taking a shot. https://t.co/hZZ3A5c8kG

Kazakhstan

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan boss Talgat Baysufinov has named a good squad as well. Kairat goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov, Aktobe centre-back Yury Logvinenko, Astana midfielder Islambek Kuat and Tobol midfielder Azat Nurgaliyev have all been named.

CKSA Moscow midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov

France vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov, Marat Bystrov, Abzal Beysebekov, Serhiy Malyi, Nuraly Alip, Maksat Taykenov, Georgy Zhukov, Islambek Kuat, Vladislav Vasilyev, Oralkhan Omirtayev, Aybar Zhaksylykov

France vs Kazakhstan Prediction

France manager Didier Deschamps has an excellent roster of players to choose from, and lyricals have been waxed about their strength and depth in every position. However, criticism has been aimed at Deschamps for his side's rigid style of play, despite their world-class attacking options.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, will be the underdogs against France. They have some experienced individuals in their squad, and France have shown their vulnerable side before, despite their obvious strength on paper.

France should win here.

Prediction: France 3-0 Kazakhstan

Edited by Abhinav Anand