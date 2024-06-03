France vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

France will host Luxembourg at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The home side are headed to the European Championship in Germany this summer where they will be looking to lift their first Euro title since 2016 and will begin their preparations for the tournament this week.

They picked up a 3-2 victory over Chile in their last match, with Youssouf Fofana, Randal Kolo Muani and Olivier Giroud all getting on the scoresheet to secure a narrow but largely deserved win for Les Blues.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a place in Euro 2024 and will turn their attention to the UEFA Nations League in September. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Kazakhstan in their last match, with Gerson Rodrigues and Danel Sinani getting on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

Trending

France vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between France and Luxembourg. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won just once, with their final game ending in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in 2017 which ended goalless.

France Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Luxembourg Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-L

France vs Luxembourg Team News

France

The hosts have named their 26-man squad for the Euros, with N'Golo Kante returning to the side for the first time since 2022. Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has been handed his first call-up to the national team and could make his debut this week.

Lucas Hernandez, meanwhile, tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last month and has been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Lucas Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luxembourg

Lucas Fox, Mirza Mustafić and Jayson Videira have been called up to the Luxembourg national team for the first time and are in line to make their international debuts this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Anthony Moris; Florian Bohnert, Maxime Chanot, Enes Mahmutovic, Laurent Jans; Danel Sinani, Sebastien Thill, Mathias Olesen, Christopher Martins Pereira, Aiman Dardari; Gerson Rodrigues

France vs Luxembourg Prediction

France's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have lost just one home game since 2022 and are overwhelming favorites for Wednesday's game.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games after going winless in their previous three outings. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and should see defeat here.

Prediction: France 4-1 Luxembourg