Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

France vs Netherlands: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Nations League 2018/19

Robin Bairner
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
3.30K   //    10 Sep 2018, 02:50 IST

World Cup winners France made a happy homecoming in Paris on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

It was not a straightforward encounter for the world champions, though, as Ryan Babel surprisingly got the guests back on terms during the second half.

However, the individual and team quality of Didier Deschamps’ men shone through in the end as they moved to the top of League A Group 1.

#1 Kylian Mbappe is already France’s go-to man

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Kylian Mbappe had the honour of scoring the world champions’ first goal after lifting the trophy at Russia 2018 – but perhaps that should have come as little shock given his double in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow. His strike on Sunday was an altogether more straightforward affair, tapping home from close range after good work from Blaise Matuidi.

Once again, it was an elite display from the teenager, whose performances continue to make him a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or. He had it all in this game, cheeky flicks to bamboozle opponents, the blistering turn of pace that has become such a trademark, and of course the wherewithal to get into goal scoring positions, despite playing out on the flank.

His goal was a case in point, timing his run perfectly into the box to steer him from close range.

In the second half, when France were sitting back, he was the perfect outlet to launch counterattacks and on several occasions nearly added to his personal tally or helped others have chances to open theirs. And when Les Bleus needed a goal after being pegged back, he was the player that they primarily sought for their inspiration.

Already, he has become France’s go-to player, more so than more experienced stars like Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 France Football Netherlands Football Olivier Giroud Kylian Mbappe
Robin Bairner
SENIOR ANALYST
UK-based freelance football journalist for the last decade, I've appeared in publications such as the Guardian, the Blizzard, When Saturday Comes, but can most frequently be found on Goal.com. I write about European football, and have worked at both World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016.
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Preview: Germany vs France 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Germany vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: France take on Germany on the...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why Germany failed to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: A good idea?
RELATED STORY
3 things Germany need to win their opening UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: the what, the why and the how of it
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018: Things you missed during...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
League C - Week 2
FT LIT SER
0 - 1
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT CYP SLO
2 - 1
 Cyprus vs Slovenia
Tomorrow SCO ALB 12:15 AM Scotland vs Albania
Tomorrow SER ROM 12:15 AM Serbia vs Romania
Tomorrow MON LIT 12:15 AM Montenegro vs Lithuania
12 Sep HUN GRE 12:15 AM Hungary vs Greece
12 Sep FIN EST 12:15 AM Finland vs Estonia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us