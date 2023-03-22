France vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023

France are set to play the Netherlands at the Stade de France on Friday in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

France's most recent game was the now-iconic FIFA World Cup final a few months ago, where they lost to Argentina on penalties. It also heralded Kylian Mbappe as the next great star in football, with the French attacker scoring a hat-trick in the final.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, lost to Argentina on penalties in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

France vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France have won 14 games, lost 11 and drawn three.

In 22 league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season, French forward Kylian Mbappe has registered 22 goal contributions.

French attacker Marcus Thuram has 15 goal contributions in 22 league appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

Since joining Atletico Madrid in January, Dutch attacker Memphis Depay has three goals in three league starts.

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is yet to find the net in the Premier League for Manchester United despite making eight league starts.

France vs Netherlands Prediction

France are arguably the best international side in the game and are led by perhaps the best player in world football. Following the international retirement of stars like Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane, Mbappe has been announced as the captain of the French national side.

Didier Deschamps does not lack options, and there are some new faces in the squad. Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba, Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram have all been named. Meanwhile, there are familiar superstar faces - Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, to name a few.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are once again under the management of Ronald Koeman. Koeman's squad has been met with criticism. The likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Teun Koopmeiners have been excluded, along with Andries Noppert, who was the starting goalkeeper for his country at the World Cup.

The likes of Joey Veerman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Mats Wieffer and Sven Botman are among the players who could potentially be handed their first caps. Koeman's last managerial job, with Barcelona, cannot be categorized as a success. He will hope to find more comfort and success with his country.

France will be the favorites against every nation right now.

Prediction: France 2-0 Netherlands

France vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: France to keep a clean sheet - Yes

