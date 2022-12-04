France vs Poland: 3 key battles to look out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

France will take on Poland in the round of 16 of the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup today (4 December) at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Les Bleus will be looking to bounce back as they lost their previous game to the now eliminated Tunisia 1-0. Poland, on the other hand, will also be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat that they registered in their previous game against Argentina.

Both the defending World Cup champions and Poland will be looking to secure a win that will send them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Below, we will take a look at three individual battles that could determine the outcome of the encounter.

#3 Olivier Giroud vs Jakub Kiwior

In the absence of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud has been exceptional in attack as he has netted two goals in two appearances in the Qatar 2022 World Cup so far.

The AC Milan forward defines headers as his ability to place the ball in the back of the net is commendable. Affording him space in the penalty box to take on aerial chances could be deadly and this is a task that Jakub Kiwior is set to face.

Kiwior's defensive intuition has been remarkable in the tournament so far and his efficiency will be put to the test against France. The centre-back has helped Poland keep two clean sheets in the tournament so far and will be hoping to continue the trend against France today.

#2 Robert Lewandowski vs Dayot Upamecano

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's most significant attacking threat going into this encounter and his finishing prowess is outstanding.

The Barcelona forward has not been at his best in this competition as he has only scored one goal in three games so far. However, affording him the opportunity to explore in the penalty box could be deadly and this is the task that Dayot Upamecano is set to avert in this encounter.

Upamecano has been impressive in defense, helping France win their first two group encounters, but was rested in Les Bleus' previous game against the now eliminated Tunisia. His defensive capacity will be tested in this encounter and it will be interesting to see if he can keep Lewandowski under his tabs in this encounter.

#1 Kylian Mbappe vs Kamil Glik

Mbappe is arguably France's best performing player in the competition so far and his presence in attack has been significant. He has netted three goals and has registered one assist in three matches, topping the goal scoring charts.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward defines pace like no other attacker. He can outrun defenders with the ball at his feet and place the ball in the back of the net in style. Allotting him the opportunity to advance with the ball in attack could be dangerous. Monitoring Mbappe's movement in the final third of the pitch is a difficult task, and is one that Kamil Glik will be ready to attempt.

Glik’s defensive awareness in this competition has been impressive and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to silence his former AS Monaco teammate in this encounter. The 34-year-old 102-capped veteran will look to use all his experience and expertise to stop the juggernaut that is Mbappe.

