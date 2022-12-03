France vs Poland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 51 of FIFA World Cup 2022

France will lock horns with Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium on Sunday in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The defending champions kicked off their title defense with a dominant 4-1 comeback win over Australia before picking up a 2-1 win over Denmark in their second game, with star forward Kylian Mbappe scoring both goals for Les Blues. However, they suffered a controversial 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game, with VAR overturning a late Antoine Griezmann equalizer.

Poland, meanwhile, opened their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against Mexico in which Robert Lewandowski squandered a penalty kick. They then beat Saudi Arabia in their second game before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Argentina in their third game, with the Eagles putting out a highly subpar display.

Les Bleus have now avoided the dreaded 'Champions' Curse' (the defending champions often go out in the group stage) and will now be looking to go all the way for a second consecutive time.

France vs Poland Head-to-Head stats

There have been 16 meetings between the two nations. France have won eight of those games while Poland have won just three times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2011, with France winning 1-0 via an own goal from Tomasz Jodlowiec early in the game.

France Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Poland Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

France vs Poland: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

After an abysmal showing at the 2010 World Cup which saw them get knocked out in the group stages, France have made it to the knockout rounds in their subsequent three appearances on the global stage.

They faced Nigeria in the last 16 back in 2014, winning 2-0, and they locked horns with Argentina four years later, picking up an entertaining 4-3 win.

Poland have made it to the knockout stages of the global showpiece for the first time since 1986. They suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Brazil back then and will hope for better luck this time around.

The Eagles are, however, winless in their last seven games against the French. They last scored a goal against France back in 1991, going on to lose the game 5-1. Poland will need something near spectacular to come out on top against one of the tournament's favorites this weekend.

