France vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

On the back of contrasting results in their latest outings, France and Scotland will clash in an international friendly on Tuesday. While France secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday, Scotland were beaten 2-0 under controversial circumstances by Spain on Thursday.

Kylian Mbappe's brilliant brace proved to be just about enough for France to do the double over the Netherlands in the group stages of the 2024 Euro qualifiers. Mbappe's goals in the seventh and 53rd minutes of the game fired Les Bleus into the lead.

Quilindschy Hartman pulled one back for the Dutchmen in the 83rd minute but it proved to be nothing more than mere consolation for them as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Didier Deschamps' men.

With that win, France have now punched their ticket to the 2024 Euros. They have ensured a top-two finish after winning all of their six group games so far in Group B.

Meanwhile, Scotland fell to a 2-0 loss to Spain to receive a blot on their perfect record in the Euro qualifiers. They are somewhat justified in feeling hard done by a controversial VAR call that led to Scott McTominay's thunderous free-kick goal being chalked off for offside.

Scotland would have believed that they were well on their way to booking their berth at the 2024 Euro finals as they saw the net bulge. However, referee Serdar Gozubuyuk ruled that Jack Hendry, who was in an offside position, had impeded Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon and the goal was invalidated.

Alvaro Morata and debutant Oihan Sancet subsequently scored for Spain to ruin Scotland's night.

The Tartan Army will be determined to turn in a positive performance against the Frenchman to sign off on this international break on a more buoyant note.

France vs Scotland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France and Scotland have faced each other 16 times in the past. Interestingly, both sides have won eight times each.

Scotland have managed to pick up just two wins in their last seven matches against France in all competitions.

France have kept four clean sheets in their last seven matches against Scotland.

France have only played one friendly in 2023 and it ended in a 2-1 loss to Germany.

France have scored at least one goal in every game since a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in a 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage encounter.

France vs Scotland Prediction

France are too strong a side on paper to come second-best against Scotland. Steve Clarke's men have been on a good run but injury to captain Andy Robertson is a major blow for them. Morale is likely to be a bit low in the Scottish camp after their dispiriting loss against Spain last Thursday.

Additionally, home advantage should help France on Tuesday to end this international break on a positive note.

Prediction: France 2-1 Scotland

France vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes