France vs South Africa prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

France are set to play South Africa on Tuesday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for an international friendly fixture.

France come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Patrice Beaumelle's Ivory Coast in their most recent game. Goals from veteran AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud and AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni sealed the deal for Didier Deschamps' France. Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe scored the consolation goal for Ivory Coast.

South Africa, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Kaba Diawara's Guinea in their most recent fixture. Guinea registered two shots on target compared to South Africa's seven.

France vs South Africa Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2010, with South Africa beating ten-man France 2-1. First-half goals from centre-back Bongani Khumalo and attacker Katlego Mphela secured the win for South Africa. Winger Florent Malouda scored the consolation goal for France, who had midfielder Yoann Gourcuff sent off in the first-half.

France form guide: W-W-W-W-W

South Africa form guide: D-L-W-W-W

France vs South Africa Team News

France

France are blessed with talent. Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe have all been included. Young talents like the Marseille duo of William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby have been named.

Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss was a surprise inclusion in the squad. There are doubts over the availability of Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.

Stars like Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele have not been included.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Raphael Varane

Suspended: None

South Africa

Meanwhile, South Africa have named Al Ahly forward Percy Tau, Westerlo attacker Lyle Foster, Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Rushine De Reuck and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly. There could be a potential debut for Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs South Africa Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Jonathan Clauss, William Saliba, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Matteo Guendouzi, Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Aurelien Tchouameni's first goal for France is a stoppage time winner

South Africa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Veli Mothwa, Nyiko Mobbie, Rushine De Reuck, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Terrence Mashego, Teboho Mokoena, Thabang Monare, Keagan Dolly, Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa

France vs South Africa Prediction

France do not lack talent. They will be among the favorites to win the World Cup this year, and their talent production means that they do not lack young stars with big potential.

Pogba asked Mbappe how things are going at PSG

South Africa, on the other hand, have some interesting players. Former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau enjoyed an interesting stint in Europe with clubs like Club Brugge and Anderlecht, and he will be crucial to South Africa's success, not just now but also in the future.

France will be the favourites.

Prediction: France 3-0 South Africa

