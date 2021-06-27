France vs Switzerland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 42 of UEFA Euro 2020

France are back in action with another important fixture at UEFA Euro 2020 as they take on Switzerland at the National Arena on Sunday. France have an excellent squad at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Switzerland secured a third-place finish in Group A at Euro 2020 and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The Swiss have good players in their ranks and will take plenty of heart from their impressive 3-1 victory against Turkey last week.

France, on the other hand, have some of the best players in Europe at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle this week. Les Bleus topped the Group of Death but do have some room for improvement ahead of the business end of the competition.

France vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

France have a decent record against Switzerland and have won 16 games out of a total of 38 matches played between the two teams. Switzerland have managed 12 victories against France and can potentially trouble their opponents this week.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2016 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. France have evolved into an attacking juggernaut in recent weeks and will need to be clinical in this fixture.

France form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: D-D-W

Switzerland form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-L-D

France vs Switzerland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

France have an excellent squad

Antoine Griezmann has been brilliant for France in recent years and has featured in the last 51 matches played by his national team. The Barcelona striker has 11 goals in major international tournaments for France and could surpass the legendary Michel Platini's record at Euro 2020.

France are on a record unbeaten streak against Switzerland with the Swiss failing to register a single victory in their seven previous meetings against Les Bleus. Switzerland have managed four draws in their last five games against France, however, and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Karim Benzema has an excellent record against Switzerland and managed one goal and two assists in his only appearance in this fixture. Benzema scored a brace against Portugal earlier this week and will want to replicate his heroics in this match.

With seven goals, Shaqiri is now Switzerland's all time leading scorer at major tournaments! 👏 pic.twitter.com/rW2hW63Mmq — 90min (@90min_Football) June 20, 2021

Xherdan Shaqiri made history with Switzerland last week by becoming his country's leading goalscorer at major international tournaments with seven goals. The Liverpool forward is Switzerland's talisman and will have to play a key role against France.

France have a stellar recent record at the Euros and the World Cup and have lost only one of their last 17 matches in these two competitions. Their only defeat during this time came at the hands of Portugal in the Euro 2016 final.

