France vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

France will face Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Monday, and it promises to be a tactical game between the two strong sides.

Les Blues faced some resistance from Portugal on the final day of the group stage, but showed their quality to secure a draw and top spot in Group F.

They have been handed a tricky test against Switzerland, who were perhaps the definition of Jekyll and Hyde in the group stages.

Switzerland had to rely on a 3-1 win over Turkey to make it to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, and will hope to upset tournament favorites and current world champions France.

France vs Switzerland Head-to-head

The international record between the two sides isn’t as one-sided as many would presume.

While France do have a better record, they have won this fixture just four more times than Switzerland.

France have won this fixture 16 times, while Switzerland have won it on 12 occasions. Ten games have ended as draws.

The last time Switzerland beat France was way back in 1992, so a Swiss win would be the upset of the tournament.

France form guide Euro 2020: W-D-D

Switzerland form guide Euro 2020: D-L-W

France vs Switzerland Team News

France

Lucas Digne and Lucas Hernandez are expected to miss out for France, but Didier Deschamps does have good depth at the back.

Adrien Rabiot is also a doubt, and he will be assessed closer to the game to see if he can shake off his ankle injury.

Deschamps gave Jules Kounde some playing time against Portugal, but we could see Benjamin Pavard return to the team against the Swiss.

Ousmane Dembele is another player who is unavailable. The attacker suffered a knee injury and has left the French squad to go under the knife.

Injured: Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernandez, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Adrien Rabiot

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic has a fully-fit squad to choose from. Petkovic may decide to stick with many of the players that started the previous game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

France vs Switzerland Predicted Lineups

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Leo Dubois; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo

France vs Switzerland Prediction

France haven’t been at their best at Euro 2020 so far, but a fixture against Switzerland is perhaps exactly what they need.

Deschamps will hope his side put in a convincing display against the Swiss and hit the right notes before facing the stronger teams.

We are predicting a comfortable win for France.

Prediction: France 3-0 Switzerland

