France vs Turkey Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | European Qualifiers

French players, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrate a goal

It's a battle for the top spot of Group H as France welcomes Turkey to Paris. Both sides have racked up 18 points apiece with the Turks placed atop the group because of their superior head to head record against France.

Either team could qualify with a win, and Les Bleus will be looking to take advantage of their home support. Last time both sides met, Turkey came out 2-0 winners at home, courtesy of goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under.

France have had an impressive qualifying campaign despite that loss, beating Albania, Iceland, and Andorra twice. Didier Deschamps have also scored 20 goals in their qualifying campaign, conceding just 4 goals. Last time out, Les Bleus overcame dogged Icelandic resistance courtesy of an Olivier Giroud penalty in the 66th minute of play.

Turkey, on the other hand, has been impressive as well, beating France, Albania (twice), Andorra, and Moldova (twice) to sit at the summit of Group H. Under Senol Gunes' stewardship, the Turks have won 8 out of 9 matches played, losing to just Iceland in a 2-1 scoreline on June 11.

They have also scored an impressive 15 goals in the qualifying campaign, conceding just 2 goals. In their last encounter, the Crescent-Stars beat Albania in the dying embers of the game, thanks to a Cenk Tosun goal.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Stade de France, Paris

Date: October 13, 2019

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Head to head

In 5 previous encounters, Les Bleus have had the upper hand with 4 victories and 12 goals. The Crescent-Stars have only beaten France on one occasion, and they have put 4 goals past Les Bleus.

Form guide

France: LWWWW

Turkey: WLWWW

Did you know?

France have won all of their last 7 games at Stade de France.

A point could secure qualification for both sides if Iceland lose at home to Andorra.

This clash could determine the winners of Group H.

Betting odds

France win: 1.36

Turkey win: 6.93

Draw: 4.49

BTTS: 1.95 (Y), 1.77 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI

France (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Digne, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso, Blaise Matuidi, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann

Turkey (4-3-3): Mert Gunok, Umut Meras, Merih Demiral, Kaan Ayhan, Mehmet Celik, Belozoglu Emre, Mahmut Tekdemir, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Burak Yilmaz, Cenk Tosun

Match prediction

It will be an intense encounter at the Stade de France, as both teams are in formidable form. Didier Deschamps and his men will be pushed all the way, but expect the depleted French side to just nick it, thanks to a vibrant home crowd giving them a much-needed boost.

Final score: France 2-1 Turkey