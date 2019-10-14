×
France vs Turkey Preview: Where to watch | European Qualifiers

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Preview
6   //    14 Oct 2019, 01:18 IST

France's Raphael Varane in action
France's Raphael Varane in action

Didier Deschamp's France play host to Turkey in a battle to determine which nation tops Group H. Both teams are currently on 18 points apiece, but the Crescent-Stars are ahead of Les Bleus on head-to-head.

The first time these sides met, Turkey beat France 2-0, thanks to goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under. A depleted Les Bleus will be looking to snatch a win in the absence of a couple of regulars such as Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Hugo Lloris.

In their last game, Didier Deschamp's charges met with stiff Icelandic opposition, and they only nicked a win thanks to a 66th minute Olivier Giroud penalty.

Despite the loss earlier in the qualifying round to Turkey, the French have gone on to dominate all comers. They have beaten Iceland, Albania, and Andorra (twice). Les Bleus have also knocked 20 goals past their opponents, conceding just 4 goals so far.

Meanwhile, Turkey has been in formidable form since Senol Gunes took the reins this year, as they have recorded an impressive 8 wins in 9 matches. The Crescent-Stars have also been dominant in Group H, beating Andorra, France, Albania (twice), and Moldova (twice).

These sides have met 5 times previously, with Les Bleus having the bragging rights with 4 wins in contrast to Turkey's 1 victory. The French team have also knocked 12 goals past the Crescent-Stars in that time, conceding just 4 goals.

A win will ensure either side bags qualification for the continental showpiece next year, however, a draw could mean both sides qualify, provided Iceland falls at home to Andorra.

The Stade de France has been a fortress for Les Bleus lately, as the world champions haven't lost there in seven games. Therefore, the Crescent-Stars will have a torrid time against this somewhat depleted French side, as the Paris crowd will certainly make their presence felt once again.

Where to watch

United States: ESPN+ (Live Stream)

Date: October 13, 2019

Kickoff: 7.45 pm (BST)

Tags:
European Qualifiers France Football Turkey Football Antoine Griezmann Cenk Tosun Didier Deschamps
