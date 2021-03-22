France vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

France are set to play host to Ukraine at the Stade de France on Wednesday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

France come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Sweden last November at the Stade de France. A brace from experienced Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and goals from Bayern Munich stars Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman ensured victory for France. Krasnodar midfielder Viktor Claesson and Mainz forward Robin Quaison scored the consolation goals for Sweden.

Ukraine, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Switzerland last November. The Ukraine team was placed in quarantine after positive COVID-19 results in the squad, with UEFA awarding Switzerland a 3-0 win as a result.

France vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn three.

Les Bleus sont de retour à Clairefontaine pour débuter la préparation des qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde 2022 ! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/7fmCCRU9Hi — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 22, 2021

The two countries last faced each other last year, with France beating Ukraine 7-1. A first-half brace from Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, an own goal from young left-back Vitaly Mykolenko and goals from Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann secured the win for France.

France form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Ukraine form guide: L-L-W-L-L

France vs Ukraine Team News

France

France have an abundance of riches to choose from, and manager Didier Deschamps has picked a strong squad. Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann all feature.

The likes of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Rennes' teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga all miss out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Les 26 Bleus retenus pour débuter les Qualifications pour la Coupe du Monde 2022 ! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Tsl0dkv2UY — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 18, 2021

Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine have called up West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Atalanta stars Ruslan Malinovskyi and Viktor Kovalenko, as well as veteran Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

There could be debuts for Vorskla Poltava goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, young Shakhtar Donetsk shot-stopper Anatoliy Trubin, Dynamo Kyiv defender Oleksandr Syrota and Dnipro-1 forward Artem Dovbyk.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Ukraine Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Tanguy Ndombele, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Pyatov, Yukhym Konoplya, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaly Mykolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Yevhen Konoplyanka

France vs Ukraine Prediction

France have an incredibly talented roster, with the likes of Lyon's Houssem Aouar, Real Betis' Nabil Fekir and Lille's Jonathan Ikone all missing. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is considered to be one of the best footballers in the world, while they also have talents like Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.

Ukraine, on the other hand, will rely on West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko and Shakhtar Donetsk's Yevhen Konoplyanka to provide attacking impetus. Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has been utilised as a left-back at club level, but could return to midfield for Ukraine.

France have an excellent squad and should be able to beat Ukraine.

Prediction: France 3-0 Ukraine

