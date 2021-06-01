France vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

UEFA Euro 2020 favorites France will take on Wales at the Allianz Riviera in an international friendly scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

France topped their Euro qualification group, finishing two points clear of second-place Turkey. They won eight out of their 10 games, losing one and drawing one.

Didier Deschamps has arguably the best side in international football on paper, and anything less than a triumph in the upcoming Euros will be considered an underachievement.

Meanwhile, Wales finished second in Group E, three points behind leaders Croatia. They had a mixed record, winning four, drawing two, and losing two of their 10 games.

The Welsh punched above their weight at Euro 2016, reaching the semi-finals of the competition and losing to eventual winners Portugal. Robert Page will be looking to emulate that side and reach the latter stages of the event, considering the talent his team possesses.

France vs Wales Head-to-Head

France and Wales have played five games against each other so far. Wales have won just one game, while France have prevailed in three. One game ended in a stalemate.

Les Blues ran out 2-0 winners in the last meeting between the two sides. Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud handed the 2018 World Cup winners an easy victory.

France form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Wales form guide: W-W-L-W-W

France vs Wales Team News

France

Didier Deschamps welcomed Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema back from exile, naming him in his provisional squad for Euro 2020. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who won Ligue 1 with Lille and rising star Jules Kounde, might get an opportunity to impress the manager with starting berths against Wales.

All players will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rondo rules are simple... If they make it to 2⃣0⃣ passes, you have to do 5⃣ push-ups! 😁pic.twitter.com/1ONrIuVE0x — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) May 31, 2021

Wales

Ben Davies misses out with a shinbone injury, while Joe Allen won't be available for selection because of a hamstring issue.

Injured: Ben Davies and Joe Allen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France vs Wales Predicted XI

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Leo Dubois, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Digne; Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar; Karim Benzema

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Tom Lockyer will now be part of @Cymru's 26 player squad for #EURO2020 following an injury to James Lawrence.#TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) May 31, 2021

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Joe Rodon, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham; Chris Gunter, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams; Gareth Bale, Kiefer Moore, Dan James

France vs Wales Prediction

France have a more balanced starting XI than Wales, along with some players who possess the individual brilliance to take the game away from the opposition.

Benzema's return has only made them stronger, and they are the outright favorites to win this friendly clash.

Prediction: France 3-1 Wales

