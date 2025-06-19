France Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025 

France Women and Belgium Women will square off in an international friendly on Friday (June 20th). The game will be played at Stade du Hainaut.
The hosts will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over Iceland in the UEFA Women's Nations League a fortnight ago. Sandy Baltimore broke the deadlock in the 74th minute while Grace Geyoro doubled their advantage with five minutes left on the clock.
Belgium, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 away win over Portugal, also in the Nations League. They went into the break with a lead, thanks to Justine Vanhaevermaet's 37th-minute strike. Tessa Wullaert doubled their lead from the spot midway through the second half and the 32-year-old completed her brace in the 71st minute.
France have another friendly lined up with Brazil next week before kick-starting their 2025 Women's Euro campaign. Belgium will conclude their preparations for the Women's Euros with a friendly against Greece.
France Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- France have won all four head-to-head games between the two sides.
- Their most recent clash came inJuly 2022 when France claimed a 2-1 victory in the 2022 Women's Euro.
- France have won their last six games on the bounce.
- Six of Belgium's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
- France have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games.
- France Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W Belgium Women form guide: W-L-W-L-L
France Women vs Belgium Women Prediction
France are arguably the only elite side in women's international football that are yet to win a major title. Les Bleues will begin their quest to rectify that at the 2025 Women's Euro in Switzerland next month. Laurent Bonadei's side have been drawn in what is widely considered to be the Group of death. They will battle with England, Wales and The Netherlands for a place in the knockout rounds.
Belgium, for their part, are competing in the Euros for the third straight time and have been drawn alongside Italy, Spain and Portugal in Group B.
France were rampant in their Nations League campaign and we are backing them to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: France Women 3-1 Belgium Women
France Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - France Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - France to score over 1.5 goals