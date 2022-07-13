France Women vs Belgium Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

France Women will face off against Belgium Women at the New York Stadium, Rotherham (England), in the second matchday of Group D in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Thursday.

France had a dream start in the group with a 5-1 triumph over Italy. They are one of the top contenders for this year's UEFA Women's Championship. The team is composed of some of the best players in Europe, with a handful drawn from UEFA Women's Champions League record holders, Lyon. However, Les Bleues are yet to win the coveted title.

Their best finish so far have been the quarterfinals – 2009, 2013 and 2017. Manager Corinne Diacre has indicated that they are aiming to go all the way this time.

Belgium, meanwhile, are third in Group D with one point following a draw against Iceland in their opening game. They were impressive and looked ambitious. They debuted in the previous edition in 2017, ending their campaign in the group stage.

They'll hope to achieve some progress this time. However, the upcoming challenge seems to be a formidable one. Overcoming the French team would take Belgium to the next level in women’s football.

France Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head

France beat Belgium in their three last games across competitions, winning 2-0, 7-0 and 2-1.

France Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Belgium Women form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L.

France Women vs Belgium Women Team News

France Women

Midfielder Grace Geyoro is expected to start against Belgium despite a slight knock sustained in the previous game. The starting XI will likely be the same, with Marie Oda Kototo to lead the attack. Geyoro will be eyeing more goals after her hat-trick against Italy.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Belgium Women Team

Belgium have no injury concerns as well. Manager Ives Serneels will likely feature the same starting XI as in the previous match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

France Women vs Belgium Women Team News Predicted Xls

France (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (GK), Eve Perisset, Aissatou Tounkara, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro, Charlotte Bilbault, Sandie Toletti, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Delphine Cascarino.

Belgium (4-1-3-2): Nicky Evrard (GK), Jody Vangheluwe, Sari Kees, Laura Deneve, Davina Philtjens, Justine Monique Vanhaevermaet, Janice Cayman, Tine de Caigny, Julie Biesmans, Elena Dhont, Tessa Wullaert.

France Women vs Belgium Women Team Prediction

The mission for Les Bleues is quite clear – win the upcoming game to seal their place in the quarterfinals. They have the potential to achieve that at the expense of Belgium. However, the Belgian Red Flames could prove to be difficult, thanks to their robust defence. France will likely get the better of Belgium.

Prediction: France 3-1 Belgium.

