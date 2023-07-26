France Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2023

France Women will face Brazil Women at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Les Bleues headed into the World Cup as one of the favorites to lift the trophy in August but have failed to begin their tournament with a win. They were held to a goalless draw by Jamaica last time out and perhaps deserved to come out on top but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

France sit second in the group table with one point and will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament this weekend.

Brazil, meanwhile, locked horns with Panama Women in their group opener on Sunday and comfortably dispatched their fellow South Americans with a 4-0 victory. The 23-year-old Ary Borges put out a masterful performance for Seleção as she bagged a hat-trick while also providing an assist.

The Seleção sit atop Group F with three points and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

France Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between the two nations. France are undefeated in all 11 matchups, picking up six wins and five draws.

The two sides last faced off in the group stages of the Tournoi de France back in February last year which Les Bleues won 2-1 via a brace from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Brazil are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

France were ranked fifth in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit three places above their weekend opponents.

Les Bleues have featured in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991.

France Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

France are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning six of their previous seven games. Their failure to convert chances ultimately denied them maximum points in their opening game and they will be looking to avoid a repeat of that this weekend.

Brazil, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak after losing four of their previous six outings. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win this one.

Prediction: France Women 1-2 Brazil Women

France Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brazil to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)