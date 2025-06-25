France Women vs Brazil Women Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27, 2025 

France and Brazil trade tackles in an international women's friendly on Friday at Stade des Alpes.
The hosts will look to build on their comfortable 5-0 thrashing handed out to Belgium in a friendly last week. They were two goals up at the break, thanks to goals from Kelly Gago and Melvine Malard. Sakina Karchaoui made it 3-0 on the hour mark before Malard completed her hat-trick later in the second half.
Brazil, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over Japan. They went behind to Kiko Seike's goal in the opening seconds of the second half before drawing level through Rion Ishikawa's own goal. Jhonson stepped off the bench to score the winner with 11 minutes left.
France Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- France have seven win from 13 head-to-head games with Brazil, losing once.
- Brazil's sole win came in their most recent clash, a 1-0 victory in a friendly in August 2024.
- Their last four head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Seven of Brazil's last eight games have seen both sides score.
- France have won six of their last seven games, keeping a clean sheet in the last five.
- Six of Brazil's last seven games have produced at least three goals.
- France have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine games.
France Women vs Brazil Women Prediction
France had an immaculate Nations League campaign that saw them advance to the knockouts with an immaculate record. They won all six games, scoring 14 goals and conceding two. They are one of the form sides heading into the Euros as they continue their search for a maiden major honor.
Brazil, meanwhile, have tended to struggle in this fixture historically but will be bouyed by a first win in their last meeting. Artur Elias' side have won six of their last seven games, with their sole loss coming against the USA.
Hence, expect France to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: France 2-1 Brazil
France Women vs Brazil Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - France to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals