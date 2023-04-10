France Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2023

France Women host Canada Women at Stade Marie-Marvingt in a friendly on Tuesday (April 11).

There are understandable reasons why France chose to play a friendly against Canada ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. They're pitted against two Concacaf teams in Group F - Jamaica and Panama. France will hope to use this meeting to discern the general playing style of teams from that region.

Les Bleues overcame an internal crisis that almost engulfed the team some weeks ago that saw the dismissal of their former coach. Corinne Diacre was replaced by the veteran Herve Renard, who made the grade in his baptism of fire against Colombia on Friday. France came from two goals down to take a 5-2 win.

Meanwhile, Canada’s shaky form is cause for concern ahead of the big tournament. They have lost thrice in their last five matches, conceding eight goals. They had an inspiring campaign in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, losing 1-0 in the final to the USA. However, they appear to be looking over their shoulders amid dwindling form.

Canada lost 3-0 in their last outing to another World Cup-bound team, Japan. However, coach Bev Priestman says that there have been both physical and psychological improvements since that game in February. Canada face an acid test against France to assess their level of preparedness.

France Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have prevailed four times and lost once in their last five clashes with Canada.

Both teams have achieved a fourth-place finish in the FIFA Women’s World Cup – their best performance.

France have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Canada have won three times and lost twice in their last five road matches.

France have won four times and drawn once in their last five games across competitions while Canada have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: France – W-D-W-W-W; Canada – L-W-L-L-W.

France Women vs Canada Women Prediction

The hosts boast a couple of top-performing strikers like Delphine Cascarino, who has scored six goals since last year. Onema Geyoro, Kadidiatou Diani and Ouleymata Sarr have netted four times apiece.

Meanwhile, Adriana Leon and Jessi Fleming have been outstanding for the visitors, scoring five times apiece since last year. Nevertheless, France are expected to prevail due to their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: France 3-1 Canada

France Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – France Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: France to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Canada Women to score - Yes

