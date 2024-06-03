France Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2024

France Women will entertain England Women at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in a UEFA Women's Championship qualification match on Tuesday.

France Women vs England Women Preview

France have achieved a flawless run so far, winning their first three matches to claim Group 3’s top spot with nine points. They stunned England at St James' Park 2-1 in their previous meeting and will hope to hand the visitors another defeat on Tuesday. France will likely seal their qualification if they win.

Les Bleues are yet to lay their hands on the UEFA Women's Championship trophy, reaching the semi-finals once in 2022. France defeated England home and away in the sides’ two previous meetings (2-1, 3-1). They also boast a superior head-to-head stat, winning 11 times in 19 matches as opposed to two for England.

England seem to be in a difficult situation in Group 3, with Sweden pushing for the second spot behind France. A further setback could jeopardize the visitors’ qualification chances, as Sweden could improve their earnings to seven points while England would remain on four points. It’s a must-win match for Alessia Russo and Co.

The Lionesses won the UEFA Women's Championship in 2022, but must qualify for the upcoming edition to be able to defend their first continental title. However, with nine points up for grabs, England still stand a chance of snatching their ticket to Switzerland, which will host the quadrennial tournament.

France Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against England.

France have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

France have won eight times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

England have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches in all competitions.

France have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while England have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

France Women vs England Women Prediction

PSG star Marie-Antoinette Katoto is eying her third goal in the qualifiers after scoring against Sweden and England. France are expected to stick with their attacking style.

England will have to be at their best to destabilize a well-organized France team. While in search of goals, the visitors will have to watch their back.

We expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: France Women 2-2 England Women

France Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: France to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Women to score - Yes