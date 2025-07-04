France Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

France Women and England Women will kick-start their 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship campaign on Saturday (July 5th). The Group D clash will be played at Letzigrund Stadion.

France finalized preparations for this tournament with a 3-2 comeback friendly win over Brazil last week. They were 2-0 down by the 12th minute through goals from Luany and Kerolin but Grace Geyoro halved the deficit in the 45th minute. The 28-year-old restored parity by completing her brace 11 minutes into the second half before halftime substitute Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored the match-winner in the 76th minute.

England, meanwhile, thrashed Jamaica 7-0 in a friendly - their biggest win in nearly three years. They were 3-0 up at the break, with Ella Toone scoring either side of Lucy Bronze. Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo, Agnes Beever-Jones and Bethany Mead scored second half goals to complete the rout.

The Lionesses qualified for this tournament as runners-up in their qualification group - behind France. Both nations have been drawn alongside Wales and The Netherlands in what is the 'Group of Death.'

France Women vs England Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have eight wins from 15 head-to-head games. England were victorious three times while four games ended in stalemates.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in June 2024 when England claimed a 2-1 away win in the Qualifiers.

The last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

England's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

France have won their last eight games on the bounce - their longest winning streak since July 2022.

England have scored before halftime in their last eight games.

France have scored two goals or more in their last seven games.

France Women vs England Women Prediction

France are still searching for their first major honour and head into this tournament in fine form. They were the only team to finish the Women's Nations League with a 100% record and have won their opening game at the Euros in the last five tournaments.

England are defending European champions and are aiming to become the first side to successfully defend this title since Germany in 2017. They have alternated between a loss and win across their last five games and will hope to buck this trend.

These two sides are tipped to progress from this group and the result here could determine who finishes on top of the pile. We are backing England to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: France Women 1-2 England Women

France Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

