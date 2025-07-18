France Women vs Germany Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

France Women will take on Germany Women at St. Jakob-Park in the UEFA Women's European Championship on Saturday. Both teams will wrap up the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

France Women vs Germany Women Preview

France are one of the four teams to achieve a flawless run in the group stage alongside Sweden, Spain and Norway. France defeated defending champions England 2-1, Wales 4-1 and Netherlands 5-2 to claim Group D's top spot with nine points. France prevailed 2-1 in their last meeting with Germany.

Les Bleues are yet to win the UEFA Women's Championship. They are appearing for the eighth time, with their best performance being a semi-final finish in 2022 – the previous edition. France will be counting on PSG all-time top scorer, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who now plies her trade at Lyon. She boasts two goals so far alongside Delphine Cascarino.

Germany finished second in Group C on six points, behind the leaders, Sweden. Germany kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Poland before beating Denmark 2-1 on matchday two. However, they were thrashed 4-1 in their final group game by Sweden, but they maintained their spot to sail through to the next round.

DFB-Frauenteam are the most successful team in the UEFA Women's Championship, boasting eight titles, including six back-to-back. In the last edition, they reached the final but were defeated by England. Jule Brand, VfL Wolfsburg attacking midfielder, has been outstanding so far, scoring twice, just like Lea Schüller of Bayern Munich.

France Women vs Germany Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Germany in all competitions.

France have played 11 matches this year in all competitions, including friendlies, winning all.

France have scored 33 goals this year against eight conceded.

Germany have played nine matches this year, winning seven, drawing one and losing one.

France have won five times in their last five matches while Germany have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: France – W-W-W-W-W, Germany – L-W-W-W-W.

France Women vs Germany Women Prediction

France have been awesome, but pundits back home claim they are about to face their real test after which Les Bleues will earn a true assessment.

Germany's loss to Sweden came as a demoralising event, but that mood would likely improve if they succeed in the upcoming clash.

France are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: France Women 2-1 Germany Women

France Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – France Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: France Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Germany Women to score - Yes

