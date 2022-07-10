France Women vs Italy Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as France take on Italy on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Italy are not at their best at the moment and will need to work hard to qualify for the knock-outs this year. The Azzurri played out a 1-1 draw against Spain in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

France, on the other hand, are on a goalscoring spree and will look to be at their clinical best in the coming weeks. The home side thrashed Vietnam by a 7-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

France Women vs Italy Women Head-to-Head

France have a good record against Italy and have won three of the five matches played between the two teams. Italy have managed only one victory against France and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

France Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Italy Women form guide: D-W-W-L-W

France Women vs Italy Women Team News

France Women

Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer have not been included in the squad and are unavailable for selection. France have an impressive squad and are unlikely to tamper with their best team ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer

Italy Women

Italy have no discernible injury concerns and will need to field a strong team in this match. Valentina Bergamaschi scored her team's only goal against Spain and will keep her place in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

France Women vs Italy Women Predicted XI

France Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Eve Perisset, Aissatou Tounkara, Griedge Mbock, Selma Bacha; Kenza Dali, Charlotte Bilbault, Clara Mateo; Katidatou Diani, Delphine Cascarino, Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Italy Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Laura Giuliani; Elisa Bartoli, Sara Gama, Linari, Boattin; Adrianna Caruso, Manuela Giugliano, Valentina Cernoia; Valentina Bergamaschi, Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli

France Women vs Italy Women Prediction

France are one of the favourites to win the Euros at the moment and have been in impressive form going into the tournament. The likes of Katoto and Diani can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Italy can pack a punch on their day but face a formidable test on Sunday. France are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: France Women 2-1 Italy Women

