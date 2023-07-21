France Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

France Women and Jamaica Women will square off at the Sydney Football Stadium in their opening 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup fixture on Sunday.

France wrapped up their preparations for the tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Australia in their final friendly last week. Mary Fowler stepped off the bench to score the winner for the Matildas midway through the second half.

Jamaica, meanwhile, saw off Morocco with a 1-0 victory in their final pre-tournament friendly last week.

The Caribbean team will be competing in the World Cup for the second time in their history. They secured their spot at the Mundial courtesy of their third-placed finish at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

France were emphatic in the qualifiers. They secured maximum points from 10 games, scoring 54 goals and conceding four to comfortably finish top of Group I.

Brazil and Panama complete the quartet of teams in Group F of the World Cup.

France Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Jamaica have conceded at least three goals in each of their previous four games against European opposition.

France have won each of their last three opening games at the World Cup without conceding a goal.

Jamaica have won just one of their last seven games (five losses).

France are competing in their fifth World Cup tournament and fourth consecutive.

Jamaica have conceded first within the opening 20 minutes in each of their last three competitive games.

Jamaica are making their second appearance at the World Cup, having made their debut in 2019.

France Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

France resume their quest for a maiden trophy when they square off against the Reggae Girlz. Les Bleues have one of the most talented squads in the tournament but have struggled to realize their potential on the biggest stages.

Jamaica, for their part, are relative newbies at the Mundial, having only made their debut four years ago (in France). The Caribbean team lost all three games by an aggregate score of 12-1 and will be hoping for an improved outing this time around.

The gap in quality between the two sides is significant but this World Cup has thrown up its fair share of upsets. However, we are backing France to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: France 4-0 Jamaica

France Women vs Jamaica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to win both halves

Tip 5 - France to score over 2.5 goals