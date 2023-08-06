France Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

France face off against Morocco at the Hindmarsh Stadium in the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday (August 8).

France reached the quarterfinals in the previous two editions and were fourth in 2011. Les Bleues beat Brazil 2-1 to make amends for their unexpected stalemate against Jamaica in their Group F opener.

They wrapped up their group campaign with a 6-3 win against Panama. France handed Morocco a 6-0 drubbing in their only previous clash.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s campaign started with a blistering 6-0 loss to Germany in their Group H opener. However, the team have proved many wrong since then, as they are still alive in the tournament.

The Lionesses of Atlas have surpassed expectations as first-timers in the World Cup. They claimed 1-0 wins over South Korea and Colombia to book their place in the Round of 16. France are a formidable opponent, but Morocco manager Reynard Pedros says:

“At this stage, you don’t have to fear anyone.”

France vs Morocco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have lost only one of their ten games across competitions this year.

Les Bleus have scored 11 goals and conceded five in their last five games.

France are making their fifth appearance in the World Cup as opposed to one for Morocco.

Morocco have lost half of their last ten games across competitions.

France have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Morocco have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: France: W-W-D-L-W, Morocco: W-W-L-L-D

France vs Morocco Prediction

France will be counting on their legion from Lyon, the most successful women’s club in Europe. Kadidiatou Diani will lead the attack and will be in search of her third goal, while creative midfielder Eugenie Le Sommer (one goal) is also expected to play a vital role.

Morocco, meanwhile, have visibly patched up their defence following their humbling against Germany. However, they need to score more goals to make a deeper run.

France will start as the favourites based on their superior quality and pedigree.

Prediction: France 3-1 Morocco

France vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – France

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: France to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Morocco to score - Yes