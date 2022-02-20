France Women vs Netherlands Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tournoi de France 2022

France Women will host the Netherlands Women's national team on the final matchday of the 2022 Tournoi de France.

The competition is an invitational women's tournament hosted by the French Football Federation, with the 2022 edition marking the third iteration of the tournament.

The home side currently lead the way at the summit of the table, having seen off Brazil Women with a 2-1 comeback victory on Saturday. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a brace to cancel out Marta's first-half opener.

The win made it two wins from two for Les Bleus and they hold a two-point advantage over Tuesday's hosts, making the game a direct knockout for top spot.

The Netherlands Women secured a 3-0 victory over Finland Women on Saturday. Katja Snoeijs scored a brace to help her side secure maximum points.

The Oranje need a victory to guarantee top spot and win the tournament while a draw will be OK for France.

France Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

France Women have three wins from their last seven matches against the Netherlands. Two matches ended in a draw while the Dutch were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came at the 2020 Tournoi de France. They could not be separated in a 3-3 draw that saw France twice come from behind to snatch a point at the death.

France Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Netherlands Women form guide: W-D-D-D-W

France Women vs Netherlands Women Team News

France Women

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for coach Corinne Diacre.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Netherlands Women

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Netherlands.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

France Women vs Netherlands Women Predicted XI

France Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (GK); Selma Bacha, Wendie Renard, Aissatou Tounkara, Hawa Cissoko; Grace Geyoro, Kheira Hamraoui, Sandie Toletti; Delphine Cascarino, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani

Netherlands Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daphne Van Domselaar (GK); Kika van Es, Caitlin Djikstra, Samantha van Diemen; Marisa Olislagers, Jill Baijings, Sherida Spitse, Romee Leuchter; Kayleigh Van Dooren, Esmee Brugts, Katja Snoeijs

France Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched, although home advantage gives France a slight edge in the game.

The Netherlands need to win the match in order to lift the trophy and they have enough quality to trouble their hosts. However, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: France Women 2-2 Netherlands Women

