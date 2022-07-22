France Women vs Netherlands Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

France Women will take on Netherlands Women at New York Stadium in Rotherham in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Championship 2022 on Saturday.

Les Bleues are yet to win the competition. In fact, they have never progressed beyond the quarterfinals. Paradoxically, the team have produced some of the best players in Europe, and France is home to one of the best women’s clubs, Lyon. However, if they beat Netherlands, France will reach their first Euro semifinals.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, are the defending champions following their maiden title in the 2017 edition. Two wins and a draw helped them secure second spot in Group C, level with leaders Sweden with seven points. The Oranje still have glory in their sights but need to underline their title credentials against France.

Both teams have good and dependable defences. They are excellent on the flanks and have experienced goalkeepers. Who'll blink first?

France Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

In their last four clashes, France were victorious twice, while the Netherlands claimed one win, with the other meeting ending in a stalemate.

France Women form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W.

Netherlands Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W.

France Women vs Netherlands Women Team News

France

PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto will miss the remainder of the Women’s Euro due to a ruptured anterior ligament and cracked meniscus. Sakina Karchaoui will miss the next game if she's booked on Saturday. Manager Corinne Diacre could have her starting from the bench.

Injured: Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Netherlands

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has returned to training after missing two games in the group stage for testing positive for COVID-19. However, Lieke Martens has been ruled out of the tournament due to a foot injury.

Injured: Lieke Martens.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

France Women vs Netherlands Women Predicted Xls

France (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (GK), Marion Torrent, Aissatou Tounkara, Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha, Sandie Toletti, Charlotte Bilbault, Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Melvine Malard, Sandy Baltimore.

Netherlands (4-3-3): Daphne van Domselaar (GK), Lynn Wilms, Stefanie van Der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Dominique Janssen, Jackie Groenen, Jill Roord, Sherida Spitse, Danielle van de Donk, Lineth Beerensteyn, Vivianne Miedema.

France Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

France manager Corinne Diacre will likely revert to her regular starting XI after making changes against Iceland. The New York Stadium is now more or less a home to Les Bleues, where they played all their group games.

The Netherlands will likely be unfazed as they look set to do their thing. The game is going to be too close and could be decided by a penalty shootout, where Netherlands might prevail.

Prediction: France Women 2-2 Netherlands Women. Netherlands to win on penalties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far