France Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025

France Women and Switzerland Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Nations League A clash on Friday (May 30th). The game will be played at Stade Marcel Picot.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over Norway in the Nations League in April. Sandy Baltimore and Clara Mateo scored late goals to help the visitors claim all three points.

Switzerland, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller away to Iceland. They raced into a two-goal lead by the 17th minute thanks to goals from Geraldine Reuteler and Smilla Vallotto, but Karolina Le Vihjalmadottir halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Aslaug Gunnlaugsdottir's own goal restored the visitors' two-goal lead, but Vihjalmadottir seized the initiative, completing her hat-trick in the second half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The stalemate left Rossocrociati at the foot of Group 2 on two points. France lead the way with 12 points to their name.

France Women vs Switzerland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have four wins from six head-to-head games. Switzerland were victorious once, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April when France claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

France have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games.

Switzerland are winless in their last six games (four losses).

France form guide: W-W-W-W-L Switzerland form guide: D-L-L-D-L

France Women vs Switzerland Women Prediction

France have been by far the most dominant side in their Nations League group, having won all four games played so far. Les Bleues are the first side to have booked their spot in the semifinal, as they continue their quest to win a maiden major tournament.

Switzerland, for their part, are in pole position to be relegated to League B next season. They are yet to win a game in the tournament and their chances of doing so here are slim.

France are the heavy favorites in this game and, barring an unlikely upset, they should claim a comfortable victory. We are backing the hosts to cruise to a win and clean sheet.

Prediction: France Women 3-0 Switzerland Women

France Women vs Switzerland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to win both halves

