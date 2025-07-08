France Women vs Wales Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025 

France Women and Wales Women will trade tackles in match 16 of the 2025 UEFA Euro Women's Championship on Wednesday (July 9th). The game will be played at Kybunpark.

Ad

Les Bleues kicked off their tournament with a 2-1 victory over England. They were two goals up ahead at the break thanks to goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore in the 36th and 39th minutes respectively while Keira Walsh halved the deficit in the 87th minute.

Wales, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to The Netherlands. Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring in first-half injury time with what was her 100th goal for her country. Victoria Pelova and Esmoe Brugts scored second-half goals.

Ad

Trending

The win took them to second spot in Group D on goal difference, level on three points with The Netherlands. Wales are bottom of the standings on zero points.

France Women vs Wales Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

France have won all four head-to-head games against Wales.

France have won all nine games played in 2025.

Wales have never won a European side currently ranked in the FIFA top 10 (14 losses in 18).

France have scored at least 2+ goals in their last eight games.

Wales have won just one of their last 11 games (six losses).

France have won their last nine games on the bounce - their longest winning streak since July 2022.

Form guide: Wales: L-L-D-L-D; France: W-W-W-W-W

Ad

France Women vs Wales Women Prediction

France are arguably the only elite side yet to win a major title in women's international football. They came into this tournament as the in-form side and sent a huge statement of intent with their victory over England. The win saw them become the first side to defeat the defending champions in their opening game. Another win here could see them advance to the knockout rounds depending on results in the other group game.

Ad

Wales made their tournament debut here. But they were handed a tough start to life when they were drawn alongside two former champions and the ninth-highest ranked side in the world.

France are overwhelming favorites and we back them to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: France Women 4-0 Wales Women

France Women vs Wales Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - France Women to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More