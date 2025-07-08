France Women vs Wales Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025 

France Women and Wales Women will trade tackles in match 16 of the 2025 UEFA Euro Women's Championship on Wednesday (July 9th). The game will be played at Kybunpark.
Les Bleues kicked off their tournament with a 2-1 victory over England. They were two goals up ahead at the break thanks to goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore in the 36th and 39th minutes respectively while Keira Walsh halved the deficit in the 87th minute.
Wales, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to The Netherlands. Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring in first-half injury time with what was her 100th goal for her country. Victoria Pelova and Esmoe Brugts scored second-half goals.
The win took them to second spot in Group D on goal difference, level on three points with The Netherlands. Wales are bottom of the standings on zero points.
France Women vs Wales Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- France have won all four head-to-head games against Wales.
- France have won all nine games played in 2025.
- Wales have never won a European side currently ranked in the FIFA top 10 (14 losses in 18).
- France have scored at least 2+ goals in their last eight games.
- Wales have won just one of their last 11 games (six losses).
- France have won their last nine games on the bounce - their longest winning streak since July 2022.
- Form guide: Wales: L-L-D-L-D; France: W-W-W-W-W
France Women vs Wales Women Prediction
France are arguably the only elite side yet to win a major title in women's international football. They came into this tournament as the in-form side and sent a huge statement of intent with their victory over England. The win saw them become the first side to defeat the defending champions in their opening game. Another win here could see them advance to the knockout rounds depending on results in the other group game.
Wales made their tournament debut here. But they were handed a tough start to life when they were drawn alongside two former champions and the ninth-highest ranked side in the world.
France are overwhelming favorites and we back them to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: France Women 4-0 Wales Women
France Women vs Wales Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - France Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - France to score over 1.5 goals