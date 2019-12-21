Freddie Ljungberg explains reason behind Mesut Ozil's omission against Everton

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Mesut Ozil cut a frustrated figure after being subbed off against Manchester City

Freddie Ljungberg has revealed why Mesut Ozil wasn't included in the Arsenal squad that shared the spoils with Everton in the Premier League, conceding that besides a foot injury, the playmaker's behaviour in the previous game was far from appropriate.

The interim boss added that he would not have picked Ozil even if he was in contention for a spot in the 18-man squad.

The Gunners ended up on the wrong side of the result, falling prey to a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass last time out against champions Manchester City. Ozil hardly imprinted his influence on the game, and was subsequently hauled off on the cusp of the hour-mark.

Significantly dejected, the veteran kicked the turf and his gloves as he walked away, much to the abhorrence of Ljungberg. The caretaker, after watching his side put in another spineless display at Goodison Park that saw them play out a goalless draw reflected on the same. He said,

"He [Ozil] walked off, took his things and kicked them. I said at Arsenal, that's not how we behave. Mesut was injured but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that that's not what I accept from an Arsenal football player."

Mikel Arteta, now in the hot seat, knows he has a job on is hands to turn things around, both inside and outside the club. A lot is toxic at Arsenal at the moment, and they have to regroup ahead of their trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.