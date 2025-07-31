Fredericia vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Fredericia and FC Copenhagen get round three of Danish Superliga underway when they lock horns at Monjasa Park on Friday. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since October 2015, when Jacob Neestrup’s men picked up a 2-1 extra-time victory in the Danish Cup.

Superliga newcomers Fredericia recorded their first-ever victory in Danish top-flight history last Sunday when they edged out Silkeborg 2-0 at JYSK Park.

Prior to that, Michael Hansen’s side kicked off the new league campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Nordsjaelland at Monjasa Park on July 20.

Fredericia enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 campaign as they secured a second-placed finish in the 1st Division to end their 24-year stint in the second tier.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen booked their spot in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday when they beat Drita 1-0 at the Pristina City Stadium to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory over the Kosovo-based club.

With their midweek result, Neestrup’s men have now won five back-to-back matches across all competitions, including successive victories over Viborg and Velje in their first two Superliga games this season.

Copenhagen head into the new season looking to clinch back-to-back Superliga titles after securing a record-extending 16th league crown last term.

Fredericia vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Fredericia and Copenhagen, with Neestrup’s side picking up two wins and one draw from the previous three encounters between the two teams.

Copenhagen are on a run of 16 consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming 13 wins and three draws since April’s 4-2 loss against Midtjylland.

Fredericia are unbeaten in 12 of their most recent 13 competitive games, picking up nine wins and three draws since mid March.

Copenhagen have won their last six competitive away matches, scoring 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets since April’s loss at the hands of Midtjylland.

Fredericia vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Off the back of making club history by securing their first-ever Superliga win, Fredericia will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to keep the ball rolling.

However, they face a sterner challenge in a significantly superior Copenhagen side and we predict Neestrup’s men will make light work of the inexperienced hosts.

Prediction: Fredericia 0-2 FC Copenhagen

Fredericia vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Fredericia’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More