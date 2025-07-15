Fredrikstad vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Fredrikstad will welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Nye Fredrikstad Stadion in the Eliteserien on Wednesday. The hosts are eighth in the standings with 21 points, two fewer than Glimt.

Aristokratene returned to winning ways after seven games in their previous league outing, recording a 4-2 home triumph over Molde. Notably, three own goals were scored in that match. Eirik Haugan's own goal in the 81st minute helped the hosts get on the scoresheet, and Oskar Skovbjerg Øhlenschlæger bagged a three-minute brace to help overturn the deficit.

The visitors recorded their first win in three league games last week, as second-half goals from Ole Didrik Blomberg and Kasper Høgh helped them defeat Sandefjord 2-0 at home.

Fredrikstad vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. Glimt are not behind with five wins, and four games have ended in draws.

The visitors went unbeaten in their two league meetings against Aristokratene last season, recording an away win and playing a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Glimt have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 11 goals in 12 games. Only league leaders Viking (40) have scored more goals than them (27).

Aristokratene have registered just one win in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have won just one of their last four away games in the Eliteserien.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

Fredrikstad vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Aristokratene scored at least four goals in a match for just the third time this season in their win last week and will look to build on that form here. They have lost their last two home games in this fixture, without scoring, and will look to improve upon that record.

Superlaget have lost just one of their last five league games while recording three wins. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, scoring nine goals, and are strong favorites.

Fredrikstad have registered five of their six league wins this season at home. However, considering Glimt's recent record in this fixture and unbeaten record in July, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fredrikstad 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Fredrikstad vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

