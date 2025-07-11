Fredrikstad vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Fredrikstad will welcome Molde to Nye Fredrikstad Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The hosts are eighth in the standings with 18 points, four more than MFK.

Aristokratene were held to a 1-1 draw by Vålerenga last week, extending their winless streak in all competitions to seven games. Rocco Robert Shein scored his first goal of the league campaign to give them the lead in the fourth minute, and Vålerenga equalized in the 45th minute.

The visitors suffered a second consecutive defeat last week as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Tromso. Caleb Zady Sery was sent off in the 44th minute, and they conceded the only goal of the match in the 80th minute.

Fredrikstad vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 18 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. Aristokratene have six wins and three games have ended in draws.

MFK went winless in their two league meetings against the hosts, recording a 6-1 home win while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

They last met in the Norwegian Football Cup final in December, and the hosts registered a 5-4 win on penalties.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings against the Aristokratene, recording seven wins.

The red shorts are winless in their last three home games in the Eliteserien, suffering two defeats. They have also failed to score in these losses.

Three of MFK's four wins in the Eliteserien this season have been registered on their travels. Notably, they have scored three goals apiece in these wins.

Fredrikstad vs Molde Prediction

Aristokratene are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering five losses. They have failed to score in three games in that period. Notably, their last win in this fixture was registered on penalties in December.

The visitors have lost three of their last four league games, failing to score in two. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in three of their last six away games in the Eliteserien.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals. With that in mind and considering their current form, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Fredrikstad 1-1 Molde

Fredrikstad vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

