Fredrikstad vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Fredrikstad will host Rosenborg at Fredrikstad Stadion on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Eliteserien campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a win that would actively keep them in the title race early in the season.

Fredrikstad failed to pick up any points in a 4-3 defeat to Bryne during the weekend to mark only their second loss of the league campaign. They have won five and drawn one of their opening eight games of the season and are seven points off the top with two games in hand, and will be looking to return to winning ways this week to remain relevant in the title race.

Rosenborg were humiliated by the defending champions Bodø/Glimt last time out in a 4-0 thrashing, but remain two points clear of this midweek's visitors, having played one game more. The visitors had been on a 13-game unbeaten run before their last outing and will be optimistic to restart a similarly impressive run and push higher up the table in the coming weeks.

Fredrikstad vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met on 48 previous editions going into this weekend. Fredrikstad have won 12 of those meetings, 13 have ended in draws and Rosenborg have won the remaining 23.

The hosts have scored only five goals across the last five editions of this fixture, but have managed to win two and draw two of those games.

Rosenborg picked up a narrow 1-0 victory in the last meeting between the sides to register their first win in this fixture since 2012.

Both teams have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Norwegian top flight so far with only six goals conceded each. Only Bodø/Glimt (4) have conceded fewer.

Fredrikstad vs Rosenborg Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Aristokratene will need to improve on their recent poor performances to get all three points. The hosts will be boosted by their unbeaten home league record going into the weekend.

Troillongan will need to improve on their poor offensive output this term to get the win, but will likely be satisfied to get a draw.

Prediction: Fredrikstad 1-1 Rosenborg

Fredrikstad vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five league matchups at the Fredrikstad Stadion)

