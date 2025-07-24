Fredrikstad vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Fredrikstad and Stromsgodset kick off round 15 of the Norwegian Eliteserien when they go head-to-head on Friday. Dag-Eilev Fagermo’s men head into the weekend on a nine-game losing streak and will journey to the Fredrikstad Stadion looking to end this dire run.

Ad

Fredrikstad needed a 92nd-minute strike from Ulrik Fredriksen to salvage a 1-1 draw against HamKam at the Briskeby Stadion last Sunday.

Before that, Andreas Hagen’s side snapped their run of six consecutive league games without a win on July 12, when they secured a 4-2 victory over Molde on home turf, four days before crashing down to earth in a 1-0 loss against Bodo/Glimt.

Fredrikstad have picked up 22 points from their 16 Eliteserien matches so far to sit eighth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Sarpsborg.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Stromsgodset failed to halt the decline last weekend when they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Molde at the Aker Stadion.

Fagermo’s men have now lost nine back-to-back league matches, conceding 23 goals and scoring just five since securing a narrow 3-2 victory over Sarpsborg in April.

This poor run of results has seen Stromsgodset plummet to 15th place in the Eliteserien standings with six points from 14 matches, just four points above rock-bottom Haugesund.

Ad

Fredrikstad vs Stromsgodset Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stromsgodset hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 19 meetings between the two teams.

Fredrikstad have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Hagen’s men have failed to win four of their most recent five Eliteserien home games, losing three and picking up one draw, having won each of the previous four games.

Stromsgodset currently hold the division’s second-poorest defensive record, having conceded 33 goals already — only Haugesund (39) have allowed more.

Ad

Fredrikstad vs Stromsgodset Prediction

Fredrikstad have struggled for results in the bottom half of the table, but they will fancy their chances against a Stromsgodset side who have lost each of their last nine matches.

Fagermo’s men have been porous at the defensive end of the pitch this season and we fancy Fredrikstad to come away with all three points in front of their home crowd.

Ad

Prediction: Fredrikstad 2-1 Stromsgodset

Fredrikstad vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fredrikstad to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More