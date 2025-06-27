Fredrikstad vs Tromsø Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Fredrikstad will host Tromsø at Fredrikstad Stadion on Sunday in the 11th round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a win that could move them into the European qualification spots early in the season.

Ad

Fredrikstad’s poor form continued last week Sunday as they were thrashed 3-0 by league leaders Viking, making it four league games without a win for the hosts. The Aristokraten are only two points off the top four but will need to find a good run of form soon or risk falling as low as 10th place by the end of the weekend.

Tromsø are two points and two places above the hosts in the table and are in superb form, having won each of their last five league games, most recently a dominant 3-1 away win over HamKam on Sunday. The Boys had a tough start to the season, with only one win in their first five games but have found remarkable form over the past couple of weeks and will hope to continue in the same vein when they play on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Fredrikstad vs Tromsø Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 20 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Fredrikstad have won eight of those games, and only one has ended in a draw while Tromsø have won the remaining 11.

The hosts have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to score in seven of those games.

The visitors have won seven and scored 14 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Tromsø have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight competitive outings.

Only three teams in the Norwegian top flight have conceded less than Fredrikstad’s 12 goals.

Ad

Fredrikstad vs Tromsø Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend but Aristokratene have the edge courtesy of their strong home form, having lost just one home league game all season.

Gutan will rely on their away record which is the second-best in the league to get a result and will hope their slightly better goalscoring record will be enough to earn them a point here.

Ad

Prediction: Fredrikstad 1-1 Tromsø

Fredrikstad vs Tromsø Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five league games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More