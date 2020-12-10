Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Freiburg will welcome Arminia Bielefeld to the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Saturday to battle it out for three points in the Bundesliga.

In many ways, this is a relegation six-pointer, as both sides are currently in the lower rungs of the table.

The visitors sit in 16th place in the relegation playoff spot, while Freiburg are two places higher in 14th.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, which prolonged their winless run in the league to nine games.

Meanwhile, Bielefeld's 2-1 home win over Mainz ended their six-game losing streak.

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga 2. in the 2015-16 season before Frieburg gained promotion to the top-flight.

They had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg in November 2015, while Freiburg picked up a 3-2 away victory in the return fixture.

Freiburg form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Arminia Bielfeld form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Freiburg

The home side are without five players for the clash with Bielefeld. Yannik Keitel (knee), Gian-Luca Itter (muscle), Lukas Kubler (knock), Janik Haberer (ankle), and Mark Flekken (elbow) are all sidelined due to injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Christian Streich.

Injuries: Yannik Keitel, Gian-Luca Itter, Lukas Kubler, Janik Haberer, Mark Flekken

Suspensions: None

Arminia Bielefeld

The visitors have two players sidelined. Reinhold Yabo (knock) and Amos Pieper (hip) are ruled out of the clash.

There have no suspension concerns for Arminia Bielefeld.

Injuries: Reinhold Yabo, Amos Pieper

Suspensions: None

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Muller; Manuel Gulde, Keven Schlotterbeck, Philipp Leinhart; Chris Gunter, Nicolas Hofler, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer

Arminia Bielfeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Anderson Lucoqui, Joakim Nilsson, Mike Van der Hoorn Cedric Brunner; Pierre Kunde, Marcel Hartel, Manuel Prietl, Ritsu Doan; Fabian Klos, Sven Schipplock

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Considering what's at stake in the fixture, both sides will go all out in a bid to secure all three points.

Arminia Bielefeld have found the going tough since gaining promotion to the Bundesliga but will have been buoyed by their victory at the weekend which halted their losing run.

Freiburg, for their part, have not impressed either and have fallen some way off the form that saw them finish eighth last season.

Ultimately, the hosts should do just enough to nick a win in this game, although there are likely to be goals at both ends.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld