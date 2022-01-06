Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Freiburg host Arminia Bielefeld at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Freiburg picked up a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen last time out via a first-half penalty from Vincenzo Grifo and a late winner from Kevin Schade. They have now played back-to-back games without losing after losing four of their five games prior.

The Breisgau Brazilians sit third in the Bundesliga table with 29 points from 17 games. They will be looking to build on their newfound form and kick on with the second half of the season.

Arminia Bielefeld picked up a shock 2-0 win over RB Leipzig away from home in their last game. They had less than a quarter of the possession but were very incisive on the counter attack and very much deserved their victory. Die Arminen have now won back-to-back games after winning just once since the season began.

Arminia Bielefeld are 17th in the league standings with 16 points so far. They will be looking to continue their strong run at the weekend in a bid to exit the drop zone.

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Freiburg and Arminia Bielefeld. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won double that. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the opening week of the Bundesliga this season. The game ended goalless.

Freiburg Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Freiburg

Yannick Keitel and Manuel Gulde are both injured and will not play on Saturday.

Injured: Yannick Keitel, Manuel Gulde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Lennart Czyborra and Jacob Laursen are both doubts for the game as they make their recovery from injuries. Fabian Klos received a red card against RB Leipzig and has been suspended for Saturday's game. Fabian Kunze has also been suspended from the game.

Nathan De Medina has been ruled out of the game due to illness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lennart Czyborra, Jacob Laursen

Unavailable: Nathan De Medina

Suspended: Fabian Klos, Fabian Kunze

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Chris Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kübler; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler; Woo-Yeong Jeong, Rolland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Lucas Holer

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefanos Kapino; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Andres Andrade; Sebastian Vasiliadis, Alessandro Schöpf; Patrick Wimmer, Masaya Okugawa, Florian Kluger; Janni Serra

Freiburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Freiburg have won two of their last four games after losing three straight games prior. They have lost just two home league games since the season began and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage at the weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld picked up back-to-back league victories before the break after winning just once throughout the entirety of the season. Confidence levels will be high within the side but it may not be enough to see them avoid defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: Freiburg 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Edited by Shardul Sant